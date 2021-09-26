CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Tesco CEO wants US$22 billion power link from Morocco to UK

By Rachel Morison
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Sept 26): A former head of Tesco plc is part of a business planning to build what would be the world's longest power link bringing extra supplies to Britain from renewable sources in Morocco. Xlinks on Sunday laid out plans to build the £16 billion (US$21.9 billion) subsea project...

