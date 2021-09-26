Netflix Korea shares a photo of Simon Pegg standing next to BTS's Jin cardboard cutout

BTS's Jin was selected as the Idol Pick for the October issue of Forbes Korea. The magazine has published an AD and PR news with him. "Jin is a vocalist of the best boyband in the world, BTS. His VOICE is calming and attractive that touches the hearts deeply. In BTS' 4th full-length album, 'Map of the soul,' released in February 2020, he released the solo song "Moon', in writing which he participated himself, and was recognized for his songwriting and composing skills as well as his vocal skills. The song has set a record of reaching no.1 in 110 countries on the iTunes Top Song Charts. In addition, Jin is also recognized as the Worldwide Handsome idol by sweeping the 1st place in various awards related to visuals, such as 'The Most Sculpted Face in the world (Czech Republic)' and 'The Most Perfect Face in the world (Netherlands)."

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO