Netflix Korea shares a photo of Simon Pegg standing next to BTS's Jin cardboard cutout

By hereitgoes
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Jin is a very hot topic on social media. On September 24, it once again became a center of attention after Netflix Korea made an Instagram story with the famous actor and film director Simon Pegg standing beside a cardboard cutout of BTS's Jin. Simon Pegg is known for...

Soompi

Kwon Hyun Bin Thanks BTS’s Jin And Yoo Seung Ho For Warm Gift On Set Of His New Drama

BTS’s Jin and Yoo Seung Ho sent a thoughtful gift to their good friend Kwon Hyun Bin!. On September 25, Kwon Hyun Bin took to his Instagram to share photos with a coffee truck on the set of his upcoming historical drama “The Red Sleeve Cuff” (literal translation). The coffee truck was sent by Jin and Yoo Seung Ho. In a previous interview, he mentioned they were good friends. In the caption, he expressed his gratefulness to them, saying, “Thank you so much, hyungnims (a polite way of saying hyung).”
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Reasons why BTS's Jin would have a high chance of winning the "Squid Game"

If you are an active user of social media, you've probably seen lots of people talking about the mysterious "Squid Game." If you don't know, it's a popular Korean drama on Netflix with a bunch of people playing in different games and trying to survive in them. As it was said, the drama became very popular and, of course, many people started wondering if their favorite idols could win in Squid Game? One curious Twitter user did research and found out that Jin has a significant chance of winning! Let's see why.
VIDEO GAMES
allkpop.com

BTS's Jin gets featured in Forbes Korea as the Idol Pick of October issue

BTS's Jin was selected as the Idol Pick for the October issue of Forbes Korea. The magazine has published an AD and PR news with him. "Jin is a vocalist of the best boyband in the world, BTS. His VOICE is calming and attractive that touches the hearts deeply. In BTS' 4th full-length album, 'Map of the soul,' released in February 2020, he released the solo song "Moon', in writing which he participated himself, and was recognized for his songwriting and composing skills as well as his vocal skills. The song has set a record of reaching no.1 in 110 countries on the iTunes Top Song Charts. In addition, Jin is also recognized as the Worldwide Handsome idol by sweeping the 1st place in various awards related to visuals, such as 'The Most Sculpted Face in the world (Czech Republic)' and 'The Most Perfect Face in the world (Netherlands)."
WORLD
allkpop.com

Netizens say YGX's Leejung from 'Street Woman Fighter' is a 'Bagel' - a babyface with a glamorous body

'Street Woman Fighter' has gained much attention with the best dance crews coming together to compete for the title as the best of the best. With the growing popularity of the show, dance crew members are slowly gaining recognition as their fandom size is growing. In particular, Leejung from YGX is gaining more attention for her visuals. Among netizens, the dancer is being called a 'Bagel' - a Korean slang term which means 'having a babyface and glamorous body.'
THEATER & DANCE
Person
Simon Pegg
allkpop.com

Viewers have fallen in love with Anupam Tripathi, the Indian actor who played Ali in the hit Netflix series 'Squid Game'

Attention is being focused on the cast behind the hit Netflix series 'Squid Game' as the whole world is fanatic over this mysterious dystopian game. Individuals suffering from financial difficulty with no way of escape have opted to join this mysterious game for a chance to win a lump sum of money in hopes of getting out of their suffering. However, these individuals must risk their lives at the cost of playing the game. With high stress and tension, the worst of people are revealed as the contestants of the game do anything - backstabbing, betraying, and even murder - to get ahead and live.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

One YouTuber analyzes why the grandpa might be the main character's father in 'Squid Game'

There have been interesting speculations about the potential hidden relationship between two characters seen in the popular Netflix series 'Squid Game.'. Recently, YouTuber 'Minhoaurs' uploaded a video analyzing the relationship between Sung Ki Hoon (played by Lee Jung Jae) and Oh Il Nam (played by Oh Young Soo). In the video, the YouTuber suggested various clues showing that the grandpa might be the main character's father in the show.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
allkpop.com

BTS's Jin becomes an inspiration for a famous Korean sculptor

A Korean sculptor named "One Touch" posted a video creating the sculpture of BTS Jin. He says Jin's face has been inspiring him for a long time, so he wanted to put it all into a sculpture. One Touch put a lot of effort into transcending Jin's beauty. Fun fact:...
VISUAL ART
#Sg#Seokjin Standie
allkpop.com

BTS's Jin speech at the UN General Assembly goes viral

After holding a speech at the UN General Assembly, Jin went viral among media personalities and outlets. A few of them quoted his words as a highlight of the ceremony. It was also used to report about BTS attending UNGA, summarizing the whole speech. Such outlets as Billboard, Rolling Stone,...
ENTERTAINMENT
morningbrew.com

South Korea's 'Squid Game' Surges to No. 1 Spot on Netflix Leaderboard

The No. 1 show on Netflix right now isn’t Cocomelon or Sex Education, but instead a South Korean thriller called Squid Game. It’s the first South Korean TV show to hit the top spot on Netflix, and its success highlights the growing influence of K-drama on the global entertainment stage.
TV & VIDEOS
