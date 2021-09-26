CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese president says China will not export coal-fired power projects

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Xi Jinping said China will stop building coal-fired power plants abroad, while pledging to help counter climate change during his address at the United Nations General Assembly. Prior to Xi's announcement, Japan and South Korea made similar pledges earlier this year, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.S. climate...

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
Even the dirtiest coal is surging due to China's power crunch

China is paying the most on record for the dirtiest type of coal, showing how the power crisis is turbo-charging Asian energy markets. The price of a variety of lignite coal from Indonesia surged to $110 to $120 a ton this week due to rising demand from China and falling production from mines in Kalimantan, said traders who buy and sell the grade. That’s up from last year when some shipments sold for as little as $20 to $25 per ton.
China, US in talks on military relations amid strained ties

BEIJING (AP) — Defense officials from China and the U.S. have held two days of talks in a small sign of progress amid a continuing sharp downturn in relations. The secure video conference held Tuesday and Wednesday was led by Maj. Gen. Huang Xueping, deputy direct of the People’s Liberation Army’s Office for International Military Cooperation, and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase.
China will no longer build overseas coal power plants, but what energy projects will it invest in instead?

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently announced at the UN General Assembly that China "will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad." Chinese banks have already swung into gear. Three days after Xi's speech, the Bank of China declared it would no longer provide financing for new coal mining and power projects outside China from the last quarter of 2021.
China vowed to end coal funding in overseas projects

China announced that it will stop funding coal projects overseas. US will double its contribution towards climate change. President Xi Jinping announced that China will stop funding coal projects overseas. The President made this announcement at the UN General Assembly, during this meeting President Biden promised to double Washington’s contribution towards countrie....
China Pledges to Stop Financing New Coal Projects Abroad

When faced with climate accountability on a national level, many citizens fall back on the same argument: “But what about China?” It's a retort that will be familiar to anyone who has advocated for renewables or lower carbon policies. That response has just essentially been blown out of the water.
China commits to ending foreign coal projects

In a major step towards eliminating the most polluting of fossil fuels, Chinese President Xi Jinping has used his anticipated address at the UN General Assembly to pledge an end to building new coal-fired projects abroad. As the world’s largest carbon emitter, China has been under considerable diplomatic pressure to...
China's Guangdong to hike electricity prices amid power shortage

Beijing [China], September 30 (ANI): Amid rising concerns over a power shortage in the country, China's manufacturing powerhouse Guangdong Province said it will widen the "peak-to-valley" price difference and hike peak electricity prices by 25 per cent for industrial users. Chinese state media Global Times reported that this power shortage...
