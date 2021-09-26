College Football Playoff picks after Week 4
It turns out Alabama doesn't like close calls. Unfortunately for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, it meant they were in for a long Saturday. The Crimson Tide bounced back from a tight 31-29 win over Florida last week with a 63-14 win over Southern Miss. Bryce Young missed on only two passes and finished 20-of-22 for 313 yards and five touchdowns in the win. The blowout lands Alabama in the No. 1 spot in 10 of our writers' rankings before a big game against Ole Miss next Saturday.www.espn.com
