CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

College Football Playoff picks after Week 4

By ESPN staff
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt turns out Alabama doesn't like close calls. Unfortunately for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, it meant they were in for a long Saturday. The Crimson Tide bounced back from a tight 31-29 win over Florida last week with a 63-14 win over Southern Miss. Bryce Young missed on only two passes and finished 20-of-22 for 313 yards and five touchdowns in the win. The blowout lands Alabama in the No. 1 spot in 10 of our writers' rankings before a big game against Ole Miss next Saturday.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Fan Going Viral For What She Did During Wisconsin-Michigan Game

Wisconsin fans weren’t happy with the Badgers’ performance against Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin’s offense somehow reached a whole new level of prehistoric versus the Wolverines. Quarterback Graham Mertz was ineffective. The Badgers’ running game never got going. Oh, and did we mention their offense is in the stone age?
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Rittenberg
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BuckeyesNow

Three Keys to Victory for Ohio State and Akron

Ohio State is a heavy favorite going into Saturday night's contest against Akron - the Buckeyes are favored by seven touchdowns and Akron has twice allowed 60+ points this year. While this would be one of the all-time great upsets in college football history if Akron pulled this off, here are three keys to victory on both sides.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ole Miss#Clemson#Vanderbilt#Commodores#Texas A M#Penn State#The Nittany Lions#Hawkeyes#Notre Dame
WJTV 12

Corral, Young meet for No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 12 Mississippi

No. 12 Mississippi (3-0, 0-0 SEC) at No. 1 Alabama (4-0, 1-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (CBS). Line: Alabama by 14 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Alabama leads 56-10-2 (53-11-2 after NCAA forfeits/vacated games) and has won five in a row. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Ole Miss gets a chance to prove the turnaround […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Football
KSN News

No. 6 Oklahoma visits K-State for first Big 12 road game

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma hasn’t played a true road game in nearly two years thanks to the pandemic, which forced those schools that did allow fans last year to limit capacity, and four consecutive home games to start this season. The sixth-ranked Sooners figure to be in for a rude welcome on Saturday. Not […]
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy