Reading today’s paper, one thing I agree with the doctor: the virus doesn’t need us! I am not a doctor, like the doctor, only a college grad. I can think for myself, as many other deplorable Americans have been during this pandemic. “Never,” he wrote, “in the history of the United States has the population shunned vaccines which could expedite the return of our society back to normal.” How many vaccines is that during our short history?

DANVILLE, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO