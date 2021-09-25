CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

FINAL RECAP: The Triangle Traveled as UTSA Stuns Memphis 31-28

By Jonas Clark
projectspursnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing into it, everybody knew it was going to be a fight. Two undefeated programs, the UTSA Roadrunners and the Memphis Tigers were entering a gauntlet of four quarters of football. Two strong defenses, two electric offenses. Everyone also knew that someone had to win, and at the final bell it was UTSA with a 42-yard field goal from Hunter Duplessis that came out on top. The final score from the Liberty Bowl was 31-28.

projectspursnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Jeff Traylor
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Fan Going Viral For What She Did During Wisconsin-Michigan Game

Wisconsin fans weren’t happy with the Badgers’ performance against Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin’s offense somehow reached a whole new level of prehistoric versus the Wolverines. Quarterback Graham Mertz was ineffective. The Badgers’ running game never got going. Oh, and did we mention their offense is in the stone age?
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#Liberty Bowl#American Football#The Utsa Roadrunners#The Memphis Tigers#The Turning Point Utsa
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

“Ole Miss goes to Tuscaloosa and beats Alabama,” per ESPN’s Chris Doering

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas are excited about this week. Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi Rebels will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to battle Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Kiffin is seeking to be the first former assistant to defeat Saban. He upgraded the Crimson Tide’s offense from 2014 to 2016, helping the program win three Southeastern Conference titles and a national championship in 2015.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Watch: Texas got absolutely screwed by the refs vs. TCU

Locked in a dogfight against rival TCU, the Texas Longhorns were also having to battle the refs after a terrible call screwed them over. Even if the Texas Longhorns are a better team than the TCU Horned Frogs, the two in-state rivals in the Big 12 have seen their share of heated battles. Saturday in Week 5 was no different.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

Ohio State fans will roll over laughing at Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes fans will not like hearing former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit speaking positively about Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh. When it comes to Ohio State Buckeyes fans, they love it when they play the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has not defeated Ohio State since 2011, and they were blown out in the past two meetings. But if 2021 has shown us anything, this is not your same Wolverines football program.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Missouri fan's sign perfectly sums up team's performance vs. Tennessee

Missouri fans entered Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon filled with hope and confidence. The Tigers were a 3-point favorite over visiting Tennessee and were scoring an average of 38 points per game. Well, it didn’t take long for the fun to stop, and the fans weren’t shy about expressing their...
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Had To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter didn’t make the trip to New Jersey for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Moments ago, the college football world learned why he didn’t join the team. It turns out Potter had to undergo surgery on his right eye. He went to get his eye...
OHIO STATE
chatsports.com

Memphis Falls in Final Match of Tiger Brawl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – In their final day of the Tiger Brawl, the Memphis Tigers faced-off against the Skyhawks of UT-Martin. While the Tigers had fast starts in all three sets, they would ultimately fall to the Skyhawks 3-0 (24-26, 18-25, 14-25). Set 1. · Memphis and UT-Martin played dead even...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy