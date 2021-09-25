FINAL RECAP: The Triangle Traveled as UTSA Stuns Memphis 31-28
Going into it, everybody knew it was going to be a fight. Two undefeated programs, the UTSA Roadrunners and the Memphis Tigers were entering a gauntlet of four quarters of football. Two strong defenses, two electric offenses. Everyone also knew that someone had to win, and at the final bell it was UTSA with a 42-yard field goal from Hunter Duplessis that came out on top. The final score from the Liberty Bowl was 31-28.projectspursnetwork.com
