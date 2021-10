Records: Georgia (4-0, 2-0 SEC), Arkansas (4-0, 1-0) The lowdown: Arkansas coach Scott Pittman spent four seasons on Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia before going to the Razorbacks. … The Bulldogs are 11-6 against top-10 teams under Smart, including a 3-0 mark at home. … A win would make Arkansas 5-0 for the first time since 1998. … Georgia leads the nation in scoring defense. The Bulldogs have given up an average of 5.8 points per game. … The Razorbacks have been pretty stout as well. The unit has allowed zero first-quarter points, while scoring 34 points in the opening frame on offense.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO