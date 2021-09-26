West Morgan adds three wins at Danville

West Morgan picked up three wins Saturday in tournament play at Danville.

The Rebels (25-8) went 2-1 in pool play at the Danville TOC Tournament and then fell to the Addison Bulldogs in the semifinals of the gold bracket.

In pool play, West Morgan defeated Central-Florence 2-0 (25-12, 25-18) and Carbon Hill 2-0 (25-16, 27-25). Southside-Gadsden beat West Morgan 2-0 (25-20, 25-23).

In bracket play, West Morgan defeated Huntsville 2-0 (25-23, 25-17) in the quarterfinals. Addison beat West Morgan in the semifinals 2-0 (25-19, 27-25). Southside-Gadsden defeated Addison in the finals.

West Morgan was led in kills by Ansley Terry with 34 and Brenna Howard 18. Cailey Barbee had 23 digs and Abby Yerby had 86 assists.

The Rebels host Austin and Lawrence County on Tuesday at 4 p.m.