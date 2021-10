If you plan accordingly, you can keep the bright colors going in your garden right up until the first frost. For fall flowers to thrive in your garden you need to plant them in the spring or early summer, so they have time to become established. Now is the time to check out the perennials that are blooming and keep note of the ones you would like to have for yourself. Here are our top five favorite perennials for fall color:

GARDENING ・ 8 DAYS AGO