The Jonas clan is marking a number of birthdays this month, earlier with Nick and not too long ago his sister-in-law Danielle Jonas. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to their respective social media handles and penned beautiful needs for Danielle, who’s married to Nick’s eldest brother Kevin Jonas. While the Quantico star took to her Instagram tales and shared Danielle’s photograph, Nick devoted an Instagram submit to her ‘fellow Virgo’. On the opposite hand, Nick Jonas rang in his twenty ninth birthday on September 16 and shared glimpses of his ‘wonderful evening’ in Nashville with a five-tiered golf-themed cake, which got here for him in the midst of his live performance.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO