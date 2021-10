As one of the twelve inaugural WNBA teams, the Sacramento Monarchs are highly considered to be the last great frontier that the 916 ever witnessed. With the Hall of Fame enshrinement of Monarchs legend Yolanda Griffith earlier this month, it’s hard to believe that it’s been sixteen years since the team was 1. Existent and 2. The best in the league.

