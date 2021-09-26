Sad, selfish commentary

This morning, I went to my local grocery store in Arlington Heights where it clearly states on the door that masks are required. I shop there often and have been very impressed over the last year and a half with the acceptance of this simple request by customers. As I was in line to check out, I overheard the following conversation between the cashier and the woman checking out. The cashier politely asked the woman to please put on a mask. The woman's response to this request was "masks, masks, masks," and she proceeded to hang her mask on her ear, never covering her face. I do know that both the cashier and the young man bagging her groceries have health conditions that could put them at a higher risk, but they and other store employees are at work, doing their jobs and serving the public every day. This self-centered customer was clearly mocking the cashier's request and couldn't think past herself and her perceived "right to do what I want" to help protect another human being.