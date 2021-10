EASTON, Pa.— The Holy Cross field hockey team dropped a 4-1 contest to the Lafayette Leopards on Saturday afternoon. Lafayette (6-2, 1-1 PL) scored in each quarter with four different goal scorers. The Crusaders (3-4, 0-2 PL) were able to put one on the board late in the fourth quarter, when sophomore Sarah Potter scored her first career goal. Potter buried it in the bottom left corner off an assist from junior Isabella Henderson.