CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to Saturday's loss to No. 4 Oklahoma

By Mike Casazza
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe overnight shift begins with a review of West Virginia's performance Saturday night on the road against No. 4 Oklahoma. A national television audience watched the sooner win their 12th straight game and move to 9-0 against the Mountaineers in Big 12 games, but WVU had this one where it wanted deep into the fourth quarter. Then everything went wrong, and the Sooners walked off a winner. What happened? Why does it happen? Where do the Mountaineers go from here? What's happening in second halves? How much time does Jarret Doege have left in charge of the offense? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

Reactions to USC's Unexpected Loss to Oregon State

The USC Trojans suffered their first loss to the Oregon State Beavers at home since 1960 on Saturday night. The Men of Troy were favored to win the contest, but fell flat in the second half, struggling on both sides on the ball. As the third quarter came to a close, Trojan fans began exiting the Coliseum with pure frustration. Here are some reactions following the USC Trojans brutal loss to the Oregon State Beavers on September 25.
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Look: Fan Going Viral For What She Did During Wisconsin-Michigan Game

Wisconsin fans weren’t happy with the Badgers’ performance against Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin’s offense somehow reached a whole new level of prehistoric versus the Wolverines. Quarterback Graham Mertz was ineffective. The Badgers’ running game never got going. Oh, and did we mention their offense is in the stone age?
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma College Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
hailvarsity.com

They Said It: Scott Frost Discusses Nebraska’s 23-16 Loss to Oklahoma

Nebraska coach Scott Frost met with media following the Huskers’ 23-16 loss to Oklahoma. Frost spoke about having the full complement of playmakers back, the offensive line woes, the defensive performance and much more. Here is the full transcript from his time with media. On if his mind goes to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Social media reaction to Nebraska-Oklahoma

Nebraska took No. 3 Oklahoma to the brink before falling 23-16 as Nebraska's special teams issues and penalties helped the Sooners to the win. Even so, the Husker effort caught the attention of national media during and after the game. Those around the program also lauded the Huskers for their efforts in holding Oklahoma's high-powered offense under 27 points for the first time in more than 60 games.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Television#American Football#Mountaineers#Wvu#Sooners
On3.com

Texas is hilariously trolled following Saturday's loss to Arkansas

The Texas Longhorns are already being trolled following Saturday’s loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas won the game 40-21, and Texas struggled offensively. The Longhorns had 256 total yards while Arkansas had 471. After the loss, many people have made fun of Texas for losing to a team that they will have to face consistently after joining the SEC. SEC Shorts tweeted a hilarious video, joking that Texas doesn’t want to be in the SEC anymore.
TEXAS STATE
newsbrig.com

Here are today’s keys to victory for Nebraska vs. Oklahoma and the HuskerOnline score predictions for Saturday.

NORMAN, Okla. – Nebraska (2-1) will renew their rivalry with Oklahoma (2-0) today in Norman for a nationally televised game on FOX at 11 a.m. This will be the first match-up between the two schools since the Big 12 Championship game in 2010 – The Huskers final game as a member of the Big 12 Conference. Saturday also marks the 50th anniversary of the famed 1971 Game of the Century between the two programs.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
Digital Courier

Social media reactions following Arizona's 'embarrassing' loss to NAU

Arizona lost to FCS in-state rival Northern Arizona 21-19 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium, giving the Lumberjacks their first win of the season, and extending the UA's losing streak to 15 games. The Wildcats are now 0-3 under head coach Jedd Fisch, and finish nonconference play winless for the first...
ARIZONA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rapid Reaction: Auburn drops the ball at Penn State's 'White Out'

We wondered just how good Auburn is. Lopsided victories over Akron and Alabama State didn’t answer that question. Now we know. The No. 22 Tigers (2-1) weren’t up to the level of play from B1G contender Penn State (3-0) and its “White Out” crowd in Happy Valley, dropping a tense 28-20 decision to the No. 10 Nittany Lions on Saturday night.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

Position grades from Nebraska’s loss to Oklahoma

Nebraska experienced against Oklahoma one of the pinnacles up until now of head coach Scott Frost’s tenure. Despite the game against the old enemy ending in a loss, Nebraska put up a performance it should be proud of ahead of the resumption of Big Ten play next week. Here’s position...
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

VIDEO: Instant reaction to Miami's loss to Michigan State

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the conclusion of the 24th-ranked Hurricanes 38-17 to Michigan State on Saturday night. Miami (1-2) were outgained by the Spartans (3-0) 454-440 in total yards. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy