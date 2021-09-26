LISTEN: Rapid reactions to Saturday's loss to No. 4 Oklahoma

The overnight shift begins with a review of West Virginia's performance Saturday night on the road against No. 4 Oklahoma. A national television audience watched the sooner win their 12th straight game and move to 9-0 against the Mountaineers in Big 12 games, but WVU had this one where it wanted deep into the fourth quarter. Then everything went wrong, and the Sooners walked off a winner. What happened? Why does it happen? Where do the Mountaineers go from here? What's happening in second halves? How much time does Jarret Doege have left in charge of the offense? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)