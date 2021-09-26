CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ninja Van raises $578 million in funding round, adds Alibaba as investor

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Logistics provider Ninja Van added Alibaba Group as a new investor as it raised $578 million in a late stage funding round, the Singapore-based firm said on Sunday. Existing investors to participate in the round included Europe’s GeoPost/DPDgroup, B Capital Group and Monk’s Hill Ventures. The funds...

