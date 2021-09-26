Ninja Van raises $578 million in funding round, adds Alibaba as investor

Crypterium, an award-winning financial technology startup, recently raised more than €3.1 million. The money came almost exclusively from European investors via the fundraising platform Seedrs. With less than one third of its customers coming from Europe, and European investment regulation making it impossible for non-European investors to participate in the initial fundraising, Crypterium plans to hold a wider investment round for global investors. According to the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Crypterium, Austin Kimm, “being a global startup we should have global investors, and since so many of our European investors are already Crypterium users, it only seems fair to open up the investment opportunity to our non-European Users and if other people want to invest at the same time, then of course they are welcome”. Although there are currently no details about the date of the next investment round, the Crypterium team has hinted that it will start this year.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO