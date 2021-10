DENVER -- For the first time since 2003, the Giants are a 100-win team, and they got there by continuing their historic onslaught of power on Friday night at Coors Field. San Francisco became the first team in the Majors to reach the century mark by slugging four home runs to cruise to a 7-2 win over the Rockies. With the win, the Giants (100-54) maintained their hold on first place in the National League West with eight games left in the regular season.

