Carole Schwartz Bailey, Ph.D

Carole was the beloved daughter of Richard and Inez (Waehler) Schwartz. She grew up on the family poultry farm, Schwartz Leghorn Farm, in Lomira, Wisconsin, where she attended the local schools. She started her post-secondary education at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, later transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she earned her bachelor of arts degree. She then earned a master of arts degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; an early childhood certificate from New College, Oxford University; and a doctorate in early childhood education from the University of Texas at Austin in 1984. She was a member of Kappa Delta sorority; a life member of the Ex-Students Association of the University of Texas at Austin; and numerous professional fraternities and other associations.