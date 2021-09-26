CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Carole Schwartz Bailey, Ph.D

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarole was the beloved daughter of Richard and Inez (Waehler) Schwartz. She grew up on the family poultry farm, Schwartz Leghorn Farm, in Lomira, Wisconsin, where she attended the local schools. She started her post-secondary education at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, later transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she earned her bachelor of arts degree. She then earned a master of arts degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; an early childhood certificate from New College, Oxford University; and a doctorate in early childhood education from the University of Texas at Austin in 1984. She was a member of Kappa Delta sorority; a life member of the Ex-Students Association of the University of Texas at Austin; and numerous professional fraternities and other associations.

Olivia Schwartz

Olivia is an attorney in Reinhart’s Litigation Practice. During law school, she was a Reinhart Summer Associate, an active participant on the Wisconsin Moot Court Board and involved in Wisconsin’s Jewish Law Students Association. Olivia served as a clinical student at the Frank J. Remington Center’s LAIP clinic, where she worked with incarcerated persons on various legal claims. She is a Pro Bono Society member and was an articles editor on the Wisconsin International Law Journal.
Carol Smid

On 8/20/2021, Carol shared her final smiles and waved goodbye. Carol’s life seemed a celebration of living each day, as she was always with a smile and always welcomed a party or gathering. Her colorful clothes and glasses mirrored her personality and her spirit. Carol lived to be social and cherished her membership in all her various clubs, groups and circles. She loved the relationships, the sorority, and the fun had at all her group and club gatherings.
Michael Tylo Dies: ‘Guiding Light’, ‘The Young And The Restless’ Actor Was 73

Michael Tylo, an actor who appeared on appeared on the soap operas All My Children, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and, in his signature role of the wealthy, brooding archaeologist Quinton Chamberlainn on CBS’s Guiding Light, died Tuesday at Henderson Hospital in Henderson, NV, following an illness. He was 73. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery His death was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Tylo was a film professor. A cause of death was not disclosed. “Michael Tylo was a beautiful and caring human being — he...
Kokomo Perspective

SUSAN SCIAME-GLESECKE, PH.D.: The importance of thoughtful dialogue

As chancellor of Indiana University Kokomo and a professor of communication, I know the importance of thoughtful discussion of controversial topics. One of our responsibilities to our students is teaching them how to have these conversations respectfully, and to enter the discussion with an open mind, willing to learn from others’ perspectives.
Patricia Carol Sessums

Patricia Carol Sessums, 63, of Durant, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Alliance Hospital in Durant. She was born on May 8, 1958 in Ada, Oklahoma to the late Jack B. Miller …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue.
HISTORY: Campbell assumes judicial position

J. R. Campbell, John Day lawyer, began his duties as the 11th judicial district circuit judge Monday. Campbell was appointed by Governor Mark Hatfield to replace Edward H. Howell who was named as judge of the Oregon tax court. Campbell is the first new circuit judge in 15 years since...
HISTORY: Nov. 27, 1980

We are confident that former John Day attorney and circuit judge J.R. “Bob” Campbell will continue the capable performance of retiring justice Ed Howell on the Oregon Supreme Court. Campbell was named to fill the seat last week by Gov. Vic Atiyeh. Howell’s term will expire Nov. 30, and Campbell’s...
Welcome Clyde Ray, Ph.D.

, joins Holy Cross College in the role of Assistant Professor of Politics. He holds a Bachelor of Science in political science from Western Carolina University, a Master of Arts in political science from Villanova University, and a doctorate in political science from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He is the author of two books, “John Marshall’s Constitutionalism” (SUNY Press) and “Defining Statesmanship: A Comparative Political Theory Analysis” (Lexington Press), as well as several articles in the areas of constitutional law, American politics, and political theory.
Funeral notice: Linda Levon Holland

Linda Levon Holland, age 73, of John Day passed away Sept. 24, 2021, at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Fox Cemetery in Fox, Oregon. Memorial contributions in Linda’s honor can be made to the Grant County Genealogical Society...
Watch now: New Illinois Wesleyan chaplain wants students to guide office

BLOOMINGTON — His ministry started at a youth camp, and after working off and on with young adults for his entire career, Walt Wiltschek has stepped into the role of chaplain at Illinois Wesleyan University. “It’s been a part of my passion and something I feel is a part of...
COVID claims a 10th life in Grant County

The coronavirus has killed a 10th Grant County resident. The Grant County Health Department reported that a 47-year-old Grant County woman with underlying medical conditions died Tuesday, Sept. 28, at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. According to the health department's press release, the death will appear on the Oregon...
FRANCIS VINCENT BARNES, PH.D

Francis Vincent Barnes, Ph.D., 72, of Tinicum Township, PA passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. Francis was well known as the former superintendent of Palisades School District, as well several other schools in Pennsylvania. He was the first African American to serve as the PA State Secretary of Education, under Governor Ed Rendell.
Watch now: St. Paul's new pastor came to the ministry as a second career

DECATUR — The Rev. Rob Goodwin never went to church when he was growing up. “I didn't believe in Jesus until I was 23 and I met my wife and her family, and suddenly the Spirit worked,” Goodwin said. “I was actually one who denied Jesus and thought people were crazy to believe in him. I thought Jesus was a crutch and not something that was really real.”
Martin, Evelyn

In the early hours of September 21, Lyn Martin, age 80, passed from this earthly realm. Lyn was a devoted mother, wife, and, for more than half a century, a member of the Bahá'í Faith. Lyn was born in San Diego, California, on October 14, 1940. She learned about the...
Audio Astra: Betraying our medical ‘heroes’ in Kansas

Audio Astra reviews recent audio reporting on Kansas news, including podcasts and radio stories. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Call health care workers whatever you want — heroes, essential, frontline. Whatever word we use, the constant refrain from health care workers and medical […] The post Audio Astra: Betraying our medical ‘heroes’ in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
HISTORY: March 4, 1965

A survey of subscribers of the Blue Mountain Television Cable Co. indicates that a slight majority oppose plans of adding three Portland television channels to the present arrangement. With 70 percent of the returns in, 55 percent opposed plans of adding Portland channels to the cable system at an additional...
