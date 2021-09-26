With Austin-Made Infineon Chips Onboard, Volkswagen’s ID.4 Tries for a World Record for Longest Roadtrip in an Electric Vehicle

In case you're unfamiliar by this point, the ID.4 is Volkswagen's new compact electric crossover. It's racked up plenty of kudos since it debuted, not least of which being that it's the reigning World Car of the Year. It offers a compelling combination of style, affordability and practicality for an EV, and VW hopes it will follow in the footsteps of the Beetle and the Golf, becoming the people's car for the electric future.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO