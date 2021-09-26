CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

With Austin-Made Infineon Chips Onboard, Volkswagen’s ID.4 Tries for a World Record for Longest Roadtrip in an Electric Vehicle

By lalorek
siliconhillsnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA blue Volkswagen ID.4 rolled into Austin on Friday on a quest to break a Guinness World Record for longest road trip in an electric vehicle. “This world record should demonstrate that an EV engine car can perform the same as a combustion engine car,” said Rainer Zietlow, a professional driver who holds several electric vehicle world records.

siliconhillsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pocket-lint.com

Addison Lee taxi fleet is going electric with the Volkswagen ID.4

(Pocket-lint) - Addison Lee has confirmed that it will be taking its fleet of passenger cars electric by 2023. Addison Lee claims that it will be making the move in advance of other large private hire vehicle companies in London, so your next Addy Lee, could be electric. The company...
CARS
AutoGuide.com

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD First Drive Review: Broadening the EV Appeal

The Volkswagen ID.4 is the company’s first mass-market electric vehicle for North America, and it’s a solid first effort. Starting Price (USD): $44,870 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $50,870 (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $51,945 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $59,945 (inc. dest.) But to add more appeal to the...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
fox5sandiego.com

Test-driving Volkswagen’s all-electric, AWD ID.4 SUV

Volkswagen’s all electric ID.4 SUV is already popular, now it’s about to get an all-wheel drive version!. Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks. Recently, Volkswagen bought me to Chatanooga, Tennessee for a test drive of the upcoming SUV and a behind the scenes tour...
CARS
gmauthority.com

ABB Launches World’s Fastest Electric Vehicle Charging Station: Video

Swiss engineering firm ABB has unveiled its new Terra 360 modular charging station, which it says is capable of fully charging any electric vehicle in 15 minutes or less – making it the fastest EV charging station on the market. The Terra 360 has a maximum output of 360 kW...
CARS
Popular Mechanics

Volkswagen’s ID.4 AWD is the EV Grand Tourer of the Future

While Volkswagen’s two-wheel-drive ID.4 was a fantastic automobile—earning our Automotive Excellence Award—it couldn’t compete with other more powerful EVs featuring more grunt and two driven axles. The additional motor at the front axle of the ID.4 AWD fills the void where that car fell short. At $43,675—not including the $7,500...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Vehicle Electrification#Austin Made#Ev#Bluetooth
Gear Patrol

5 Thoughts on Using the All-Electric VW ID.4 as a Family SUV

In case you're unfamiliar by this point, the ID.4 is Volkswagen's new compact electric crossover. It's racked up plenty of kudos since it debuted, not least of which being that it's the reigning World Car of the Year. It offers a compelling combination of style, affordability and practicality for an EV, and VW hopes it will follow in the footsteps of the Beetle and the Golf, becoming the people's car for the electric future.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S AWD Proves More Is Better

From the October 2021 issue of Car and Driver. Just as bacon sizzling in a skillet sets the salivary glands into overdrive, the instant smack of an electric powertrain's acceleration paints a stupid grin on our face. While the 201-hp, 4698-pound, single-motor version of the Volkswagen ID.4 didn't leave us grinning like fools, the new all-wheel-drive model has the power to alter our mood.
CARS
timesvirginian.com

Volkswagen ID.4 Garners Highest Safety Score

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV earned the highest-possible rating—Top Safety Pick+—for its performance in the organization's battery of crash tests. The vehicle's performance means that all trim levels of the small ID.4 SUV scored highly in all six of the...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Walmart
phoenixmag.com

Swedish Electric Vehicle Company Polestar Made Its Southwest Debut This Summer

The Swedes are coming! Polestar, a performance electric vehicle company from the Scandinavian nation that brought us ABBA and Fredrik Backman, makes its Southwest debut this summer. The newcomer joins Courtesy Automotive Group (Courtesy Chevrolet) at Scottsdale Fashion Square. “Anyone seeking to own an electric vehicle with a unique, stylish design for the 21st century will want to own a Polestar,” says Courtesy CEO Scott Gruwell. “It’s a dynamic electric technology with an amazing international brand, where its only mission is electric.” polestar.com.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Times and Democrat

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD First Drive: A Tad Less Range, Much More Power

Volkswagen’s 2021 ID.4 electric crossover plants a flag on the hill of “everyday crossover, but electric,” in a way that only makes sense from the company that brought the Beetle to the masses decades ago. Now, the all-wheel-drive (AWD) version of the ID.4 is here, and it brings a pinch of excitement to the model that broadens its appeal even further.
BUYING CARS
Florida Star

‘Made In USA’ Electric Vehicle Tax Credits Promoted In House Reconciliation Bill

By Terry Alan Lane In a race with China to own the future of the electric vehicle, U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday said they were pushing a generous new tax credit for American-made electric vehicles they hope will not only combat climate change, but also rebuild domestic manufacturing. “The future of the auto industry is electric,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell, a […]
POLITICS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen ID.4 Safer To Crash Than Ford Mustang Mach-E

Being Volkswagen's first electric crossover, the ID.4 is an important model, particularly in the US market. Luckily, it's off to a strong start. Not only did it outsell the Ford Mustang Mach-E the first month it went sale, but the EPA recently confirmed it's more efficient than its Ford rival. The AWD model also has a much better range than we expected.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy