Early offensive struggles doom BC in 45-21 loss at Mt. SAC

By HENRY GREENSTEIN hgreenstein@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mounties of Mt. San Antonio College intercepted three passes and held the Bakersfield Renegades to 72 yards in the first half to build a 10-point lead, then poured it on in the second half to win 45-21 Saturday night in Walnut. Mt. SAC (2-0) sacked first-time starting quarterback Dexter...

www.bakersfield.com

