Early offensive struggles doom BC in 45-21 loss at Mt. SAC

Cuesta Men's Water Polo continues to storm through the competition, the Cougars won the Mt San Antonio Tournament last weekend by outscoring their opponents, 69-24, over four games. The Cougars played two relatively close games. In the opener, they only beat Orange Coast, 12-9, however the Pirates were never within three goals after the opening quarter. Cuesta closed Friday with a sound victory over El Camino, 20-3, and opened the second day of play by pummeling Palomar, 23-4. The Cougars faced the host Mounties in the final game. Cuesta never trailed, but also was unable to pull away until the final period. The Cougars outscored their hosts 7-1 over the last eight minutes to seal the tournament victory, 14-8. Cuesta is now 11-2 on the season, with their only setbacks coming against NCAA DI schools San Jose State and UC Davis.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 12 DAYS AGO