Louisiana State

Powerball Lottery Fever Heats Up Again in Louisiana

By Erin McCarty
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 6 days ago
No winner in the Saturday night Powerball drawing. The jackpot climbs to more than $545 million for the Monday night drawing. This puts the prize at #13 on our list of the top 20 lottery jackpots in the nation. Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from the multistate...

