Powerball Lottery Fever Heats Up Again in Louisiana

Will Louisiana miss another year of 'Letting the Good Times Roll' in 2022? Good question, because revelers statewide want to know!. Remember all the way back to Mardi Gras 2020? There were reports of hundreds of guests at a Mardi Gras bal in southwest Louisiana getting sick with flu-like symptoms. That was before we really knew about COVID-19. Even then, outlets like the Washington Post thought the flu itself was a bigger threat than coronavirus. Then came March 9, 2020, when the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Louisiana. Even then, most of us shrugged our shoulders and went our merry way. To be fair, we had no idea what we were facing. Airports were still full and Disney was still packed. Oh, what a difference 18-months makes!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO