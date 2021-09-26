Larson back in Vegas looking for another win

In the 90s, the Bristol night race became legendary in no small part thanks to close, high-contact races between the best drivers of the era. The track has since been reconfigured twice and maligned as a shadow of itself. This year, efforts to revive the track's event status led to a questionable experiment in covering the surface with dirt for one of its two scheduled races. In the second, the night race, the track reminded us all why it was once legendary. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott all played a part the decisive final run to the win, but it was Kyle Larson that came out on top in a full-contact battle of some of stock car racing's very best.

