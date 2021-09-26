Larson back in Vegas looking for another win
Overlooked in the post-race spat between Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott was yet another trip to victory lane for Kyle Larson, NASCAR's championship favorite. As Larson celebrated his Cup Series-high sixth points win of the season, Hendrick Motorsports teammate Elliott jawed with Harvick following their on-track dustup at Bristol Motor Speedway. A flat tire had ruined Elliott's own shot at the win so he deliberately slowed Harvick to help his teammate beat his new rival.www.decaturdaily.com
