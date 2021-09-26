CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Larson back in Vegas looking for another win

By Jenna Fryer The Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverlooked in the post-race spat between Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott was yet another trip to victory lane for Kyle Larson, NASCAR's championship favorite. As Larson celebrated his Cup Series-high sixth points win of the season, Hendrick Motorsports teammate Elliott jawed with Harvick following their on-track dustup at Bristol Motor Speedway. A flat tire had ruined Elliott's own shot at the win so he deliberately slowed Harvick to help his teammate beat his new rival.

Augusta Free Press

Larson wins at Bristol: Four drivers eliminated from Cup Playoffs

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. BRISTOL, Tenn. – Kyle Larson picked up his first victory at The Last Great Colosseum on Saturday night passing Kevin Harvick on lap 397 to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. It was Larson’s 12th career win and his sixth overall...
MOTORSPORTS
Johnson City Press

Larson wins Bristol Night Race as Harvick, Elliott feud afterwards

BRISTOL — Kyle Larson was celebrating on the frontstretch at Bristol Motor Speedway, while Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott was fuming on the backstretch. Larson used a move he described as “slide-and-squeeze” to pass Harvick for the lead with three laps to go and held on to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. It came after earlier contact between Harvick and Elliott, which ended up cutting the tire on Elliott’s car and eliminating him from the win.
BRISTOL, TN
theScore

Larson wins Bass Pro Shops Night Race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Larson denied Kevin Harvick his first win of the season with a masterful pass at Bristol Motor Speedway that was overshadowed Saturday night by a post-race skirmish between Harvick and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott. Tempers were so hot that Harvick, his losing streak now...
BRISTOL, TN
Road & Track

Kyle Larson Wins Chaotic, Memorable Bristol Night Race

In the 90s, the Bristol night race became legendary in no small part thanks to close, high-contact races between the best drivers of the era. The track has since been reconfigured twice and maligned as a shadow of itself. This year, efforts to revive the track's event status led to a questionable experiment in covering the surface with dirt for one of its two scheduled races. In the second, the night race, the track reminded us all why it was once legendary. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott all played a part the decisive final run to the win, but it was Kyle Larson that came out on top in a full-contact battle of some of stock car racing's very best.
MOTORSPORTS
gmauthority.com

Kyle Larson Bolsters NASCAR Championship Bid With Win At Bristol: Video

Kyle Larson bolstered his bid for the NASCAR Cup Series title on Saturday night, extending his points lead after taking victory over Kevin Harvick at Bristol Motor Speedway. Larson moved into the lead on lap 497 of 500, diving down the inside of the No. 4 Ford Mustang of Harvick as Chase Elliott impeded the No. 4 Ford Mustang. The result extended Larson’s playoff points lead over Martin Truex J.r and Denny Hamlin and gives the No. 5 team winning momentum heading into the Round of 12.
MOTORSPORTS
heraldcourier.com

NIGHT RACE AT BMS: Kyle Larson finds a way to win

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The legend of Kyle Larson continues to grow. With three laps remaining late Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway, the cool Californian executed a textbook pass around Kevin Harvick to win the Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. “That was awesome,” Larson said. “It was so cool to...
BRISTOL, TN
NBC Sports

Early odds list Kyle Larson as PointsBet favorite for Las Vegas

Last week’s winner from Bristol, Kyle Larson is favored at PointsBet SportsBook to win Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN). That was his sixth victory of the season as the series heads into the second round of the playoffs. Larson won Las Vegas’...
LAS VEGAS, NV
butlerradio.com

Kyle Larson Wins at Bristol/Postseason Field Reduced

Kyle Larson took home the win on Saturday during NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Following Saturday’s race, four drivers (Tyler Reddick, Aric Armirola, Kurt Busch, and Michael McDowell) were eliminated from the postseason field. The eliminations now reduce the postseason field to 12 drivers. NASCAR’s Cup Series...
MOTORSPORTS
reviewjournal.com

Kyle Larson brings dominant car to Las Vegas for South Point 400

Kyle Busch was talking about strategy for Sunday’s South Point 400 on his hometown track — how it might trend toward the conservative side for the 12 drivers who remain in the NASCAR championship hunt and want to get the second round of playoffs underway with a solid points finish.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

NASCAR: Did 23XI Racing make a crucial mistake?

23XI Racing have yet to confirm anything about the potential purchase of a second charter for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season despite confirming both a second car and a second driver. Even before making their NASCAR Cup Series debut at Daytona International Speedway this past February, 23XI Racing had...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Another open seat filled for 2022 season

JTG Daugherty Racing had previously confirmed plans to downsize for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Now they have confirmed their driver. While JTG Daugherty Racing entered the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season with the same two-driver lineup they fielded in 2020, they did so with just one chartered entry as opposed to two.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR team at risk of having charter taken away?

NASCAR could end up having the ability to repossess a charter currently held by a Cup Series team due to consistently poor performance. There are just 36 charters in the NASCAR Cup Series, and they are becoming increasingly challenging to get a hold of, especially with so many teams entering into or expanding their current teams in the Cup Series with the Next Gen car set to launch next year.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR getting a new full-time Cup team for 2022

GMS Racing had already announced plans to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Now they have confirmed a full-time effort. Back in June, GMS Racing confirmed that they are set to make their NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2022 season when the Next Gen car is launched.
MOTORSPORTS
