Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau plays hero as Whitecaps shutout FC Dallas

BILLS’ ALLEN WINS WEEK 3 TITLE AND — OH NO! — TOM BRADY TAKES OVERALL SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD’S NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Buffalo’s resurgent Josh Allen bags a 55.90-point game (NFL high for the young season) to win Week 3 honors and vault from 27th place to 12th in the Miami’s Herald’s 2021 Passer Success System NFL quarterback rankings. Perhaps the bigger story: Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady bumps up to No. 1 overall — just in time for his highly anticipated Sunday return to face Bill Belichick and the Patriots in Foxborough. Miami’s Jacoby Brissett, starting his first game in place of injured Tua Taglovailao, moves up four spots to 29th after a 25.75-point game that ranked 22nd for the week. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 — Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings only and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing a player who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. The top 20 (plus Dolphins) after Week 3:

