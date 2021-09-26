CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau plays hero as Whitecaps shutout FC Dallas

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER — Maxime Crepeau thought it was about time he saved a penalty kick. The Vancouver Whitecaps 'keeper stopped an attempt for Team Canada in international play this summer, but traditionally struggled with the one-on-one blasts in Major League Soccer. Until Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Greenfield Park, Que., earned...

