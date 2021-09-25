CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Sara Cox referees Harlequins 35-29 Worcester and becomes first woman to oversee Premiership game

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara Cox became the first woman to referee a Premiership Rugby match as she oversaw Harlequins' 35-29 victory over Worcester Warriors. It was a tidy afternoon from the official, who has previously run the touchline 11 times and acted as TMO twice. Cox was made to wait for her debut...

olympics.com

Tokyo rugby final referee Sara Cox makes more history in English game

Sara Cox has made more history by becoming the first female to referee a top-flight men's rugby match in the English league. The 31-year-old, who officiated the Tokyo 2020 rugby sevens women's final and became the world's first female professional referee, took charge of the Premiership game between defending champions Harlequins and Worcester Warriors on Saturday (25 September 2021).
WORLD
Metro International

Rugby-Female ref Cox says Premiership debut could not have gone better

LONDON (Reuters) – Sara Cox said her historic debut as a Premiership referee could not have gone any better after earning rave reviews for her handling of Harlequins’ win against Worcester on Saturday. The 31-year-old became the first female referee to officiate in an English top-flight game and said her...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Sara Cox hopes she can inspire more people to take up refereeing

Gallagher Premiership history-maker Sara Cox hopes that aspiring male and female referees will embrace a “no barrier to entry” approach in rugby union. Cox, 31, became the first woman to referee a Premiership game when she took charge of Harlequins’ clash against Worcester on Saturday. She was the first first...
RUGBY
Telegraph

Sara Cox interview: Look, I'm really not precious, you are more than welcome to call me 'sir'

Sara Cox insists she does not mind players calling her ‘sir’ after she made history by becoming the first female to referee a Premiership Rugby match. By taking charge of Harlequins’ victory over Worcester on Saturday, the 31-year-old Devonian raised the prospect of a female officiating a major men's international- but she insisted it should only happen if they have earned the right to do so.
RUGBY
ESPN

Australian referee to become Premier League's first overseas official

Australian Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to referee a Premier League clash when Watford host Newcastle United on Saturday. The 34-year-old has previously worked in the Australian A-League and has spent much of his time in England officiating matches in the lower leagues. - Stream ESPN FC...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Fallon Sherrock becomes first woman to reach televised PDC final

Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to reach a televised PDC final but lost to three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen at the Nordic Darts Masters. Sherrock produced an incredible comeback from 10-6 down to beat world number five Dimitri Van den Bergh 11-10 in the semi-final. The 27-year-old Brit...
COMBAT SPORTS
seriousaboutrl.com

Lam criticises refereeing decisions in ‘heartbreaking’ game

Adrian Lam has described how the Wigan dressing room is currently ‘devastated’ after an 8-0 home loss to Leeds ended their season in a whimper. It turned out to be the last game for a number of Warriors players too, including the likes of Jackson Hastings and Oliver Gildart and Lam spoke about how heartbreaking the game was – as well as bemoaning a couple of refereeing decisions.
RUGBY
