LIVERMORE — James E. Lott, 91, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home in Livermore surrounded by his family. James Edward Lott was born Jan. 4, 1930, in Island to the late Virgle F. and Fannie Mae Hafley Lott, was married to Joyce Ray “Sissy” Williams Lott until her death Nov. 10, 1983, and was later married to Carla Jolene Williamson Lott on Sept. 24, 2001. James retired from IBEW Local #1701 in Owensboro, was a member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of NRA and greatly enjoyed hunting. His proudest moment was when he got his elk in the mountains of Colorado.