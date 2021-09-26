Newly unearthed patent reveals how Google plans to monitor household activities, including how long you brush your teeth

During a livestreamed event today, Google detailed the ways it’s using AI techniques — specifically a machine learning algorithm called multitask unified model (MUM) — to enhance web search experiences across different languages and devices. Beginning early next year, Google Lens, the company’s image recognition technology, will gain the ability to find objects like apparel based on photos and high-level descriptions. Around the same time, Google Search users will begin seeing an AI-curated list of things they should know about certain topics, like acrylic paint materials. They’ll also see suggestions to refine or broaden searches based on the topic in question, as well as related topics in videos discovered through Search.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO