Newly unearthed patent reveals how Google plans to monitor household activities, including how long you brush your teeth

By Nickie Louise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould you like Google to know how long you brush your teeth? A newly unearthed Google patent provides us with a closer look at how Google plans to monitor our household activities. Filed five years ago, the new Google patent application gives a detailed account of what can be deduced from household noises, including “the duration of teeth brushing, a speed of teeth brushing, etc.)”

newway
6d ago

Humans who want to do this are either very sick mentally or very very EVIL.In either case they have no place in a civilized society.

Lori Orsak
6d ago

We have not only created a monster but have let it run amuck. Google is the proverbial Big Brother. They control what you see and do and even try to tell you what you want or need. Technology is literally what is destroying the human race right in front of our eyes.

Donald Pierce
6d ago

where is the form we are supposed to sign stating that our freedoms are null and void and we now allow ourselves to be spied on in our own homes

