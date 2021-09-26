Newly unearthed patent reveals how Google plans to monitor household activities, including how long you brush your teeth
Would you like Google to know how long you brush your teeth? A newly unearthed Google patent provides us with a closer look at how Google plans to monitor our household activities. Filed five years ago, the new Google patent application gives a detailed account of what can be deduced from household noises, including “the duration of teeth brushing, a speed of teeth brushing, etc.)”techstartups.com
