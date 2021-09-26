Another Stunning Shore Night: Sunset Dazzles Amidst Light Clouds

ANGOLA — Wendell Jacob Avenue will be bustling with community love and laughter Saturday night thanks to the Fall in Love Night Market, hosted by Willow Tree Shoppes. “With COVID and everything, we wanted to bring our community and local businesses together and enjoy ourselves,” said Erlinda Inniss, co-owner of Willow Tree Shoppes with her husband Johann. From 6-11 p.m., the night market will feature over 40 vendors from around the area, such as The Rooted Vegan and Jenny Lou’s Greenery. The vendors will be gathered on the lawn of Willow Tree Shoppes, located at 155 E. Wendell Jacob Ave, for patrons to peruse as they enjoy the evening. Food vendors will also be present, as well as various entertainers including belly dancer Layla Mahadia and fire dancer Danielle Frederick. “There’s something for everyone,” Johann said. “We tried to get a little of everything.” For more information and updates about Willow Tree Shoppes, follow the shop on Facebook.

ANGOLA, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO