Another Stunning Shore Night: Sunset Dazzles Amidst Light Clouds

By Daniel Nee
shorebeat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve been posting a good number of sunset and scenic videos lately. At first, it was some experiments with a new video camera and a fresh copy of Adobe Premiere Pro for editing. But we’re happy to learn you folks like these occasional videos and photo sets, so we’ll keep them coming a couple times per week.

lavallette-seaside.shorebeat.com

