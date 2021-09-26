LOUISVILLE — Shirley Edds Rose, 54, of Louisville, formerly of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Shirley Lin Edds was born Oct. 26, 1966, in St. Louis to Richard Fletcher and Linda Gayle Burns Edds and was married to Michael Anthony Rose on Dec. 31, 1999. Shirley was a 1984 graduate of McLean County High School, a graduate of Bauder Fashion College in Atlanta and a graduate of Brescia University. She was a member of Livermore United Methodist Church, a member of Sigma Lambda Gamma Sorority and served as a national representative for KEA. Shirley was an avid New England Patriots fan and also enjoyed swimming, sports, sewing, cooking, crafts and spending time with both her family and friends.