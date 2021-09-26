CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial, 9/26: Increasing access for teachers of color in Nebraska is absolutely vital

By Journal Star editorial board
Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeachers are underpaid in relation to their level of education and importance to society – a fact nearly everyone can agree on. But, before prospective educators can even set up their own classrooms for the first time, they face a costly degree program and a series of expensive proficiency tests – factors that can make the bar too high for low-income Nebraskans and people of color.

