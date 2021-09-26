When Norm Macdonald Made His ‘SNL’ Weekend Update Debut
On Sept. 24, 1994, Saturday Night Live welcomed a new face behind its Weekend Update desk: Norm Macdonald. The segment -- a weekly skewering of news headlines and current events -- had existed, in one form or another, since SNL’s first show. There were name chances -- SNL Newsbreak and Saturday Night News among them -- and the formula had varied over the years. Cast members who sat in the anchor chair included Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Brian Doyle-Murray, Christopher Guest, Dennis Miller and Kevin Nealon.my1053wjlt.com
