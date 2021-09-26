Semien ties 2B HR record with 43rd big fly

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette have emerged as two elite MLB players in 2021, complementing an already dangerous Blue Jays lineup. In addition to their offensive greatness, both players have combined to create one of the best middle infields in the MLB. The Jays must be enamored that Semien’s addition to the Blue Jays lineup has already paid off. Even though Toronto is currently on the outside of the 2021 playoff picture, there is a lot to like about the future of the Blue Jays with this infield intact.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO