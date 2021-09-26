CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semien ties 2B HR record with 43rd big fly

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- What Marcus Semien has done in 2021 is beginning to go beyond personal bests. Toronto's star second baseman is now chasing baseball history. With his 43rd home run in Saturday’s 6-1 win over the Twins, Semien tied Davey Johnson (1973, Braves) for the most homers by a second baseman in a single season in AL/NL history. His timing couldn't be any better, given the Blue Jays are two games back of the Yankees and Red Sox in the AL Wild Card race.

Related
Sports Illustrated

Marcus Semien Hits Home Run No. 44, Breaks Single-Season Record for Second Basemen

Before this season, Marcus Semien had not manned second base since 2014. On Wednesday, he made history at the keystone position. Semien clubbed his 44th home run of the season, setting a new single-season record for home runs by a second baseman in major league history. He took Yankees ace Gerrit Cole deep in the first inning to give the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead.
MLB
prosportsoutlook.com

Marcus Semien & Bo Bichette Have Formed an All-Time 2B-SS Home Run Duo

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette have emerged as two elite MLB players in 2021, complementing an already dangerous Blue Jays lineup. In addition to their offensive greatness, both players have combined to create one of the best middle infields in the MLB. The Jays must be enamored that Semien’s addition to the Blue Jays lineup has already paid off. Even though Toronto is currently on the outside of the 2021 playoff picture, there is a lot to like about the future of the Blue Jays with this infield intact.
MLB
MLB

Semien in exclusive company with 40th HR

TORONTO -- Through a long season, three homes and a dozen different ups and downs for the Blue Jays, there has always been Marcus Semien. The star second baseman launched his 40th home run of the season in Saturday afternoon’s 6-2 win over the Twins at Rogers Centre, building on a career year that should slot him right in behind Shohei Ohtani and teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the AL MVP conversation. With the win, the Blue Jays move a half-game ahead of the Yankees to reclaim the second AL Wild Card spot and sit one game back of the Red Sox for the top spot.
MLB
Yardbarker

Semien Ties Home Run Record; Springer Breaks Slump in Blue Jays' Win

Only Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has worn Toronto's home run jacket more than Marcus Semien this season, yet when the Blue Jays' second baseman donned the coat in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Twins, he made history. In the fifth inning, Semien blasted his 43rd home run of the season—a 407-foot...
MLB
theScore

Blue Jays' Semien sets single-season record for HRs by 2nd baseman

Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Marcus Semien hit his 44th home run of the year in the first inning of Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees, setting an MLB single-season record for homers by a second baseman. He hit the record blast against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to give the...
MLB
newyorkcitynews.net

Marcus Semien's 44th HR sets mark for second basemen

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Marcus Semien put an exclamation point on his memorable season Wednesday night, breaking the single-season record for home runs by a second baseman. Semien's 44th homer, a two-run shot in the first inning against the New York Yankees, broke a record that stood for nearly five decades. Davey Johnson hit 43 home runs for the Atlanta Braves in 1973. That was 17 years before Semien was born and four years before the Blue Jays franchise came into existence.
MLB
calbears.com

Marcus Semien Hits Record-Setting 44th Home Run

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays slugger and former Cal standout Marcus Semien set a major league record for home runs by a second baseman when he hit his 44th of the season on Wednesday night against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Semien's homer, a two-run drive into the left field bullpen,...
MLB
WBAL Radio

2nd to none: Semien hits record 44th HR as second baseman

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays slugger Marcus Semien set a major league record for home runs by a second baseman when he hit his 44th of the season on Wednesday night against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Semien’s homer, a two-run drive into the left field bullpen, broke a tie with...
MLB
Audacy

Salvador Pérez breaks single-season HR record for catchers

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Pérez set a new MLB record for most home runs by a primary catcher in a single season with his home run Monday afternoon at Progressive Field. Pérez broke a tie with Hall of Famer Johnny Bench by hitting a two-run shot against Cleveland, his...
MLB
NBC Sports

Ripken salutes Mountcastle for breaking O's rookie HR record

The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a rough 2021 season as the team is heading towards another losing record with triple-digit losses. However, there have been some bright spots this year, and that's seeing the young talent make their way to the major league roster. One of the...
MLB
clevelandstar.com

Royals' Salvador Perez sets MLB HR record for catchers

Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez set a major league record for homers in a season by a team's primary catcher after belting a two-run shot in the first game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians on Monday. Perez's towering blast in the fifth inning served as his 46th...
MLB
The Big Lead

Dodgers Fan Fights With Police at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers fans haven't exactly covered themselves in glory during the 2021 MLB season. They've fought with opposing fans, security guards and, most often, each other. We've documented it all year long. But we may have gotten the coup de grâce on Friday, when a fan of the boys in blue attempted to brawl with cops.
MLB
MLB

Fly high: Phillips' walk-off HR caps wild rally

ST. PETERSBURG -- As soon as the ball came off Brett Phillips’ bat, the celebration was underway. The energetic outfielder took a few steps out of the batter’s box, passed his bat from his left hand to his right and chucked it seemingly half as high and far as his first career walk-off home run. Then Phillips broke out the airplane run he made famous after his unforgettable walk-off moment in Game 4 of last year’s World Series, a gesture he said he reserves only for “special moments.”
MLB

