Semien ties 2B HR record with 43rd big fly
MINNEAPOLIS -- What Marcus Semien has done in 2021 is beginning to go beyond personal bests. Toronto's star second baseman is now chasing baseball history. With his 43rd home run in Saturday’s 6-1 win over the Twins, Semien tied Davey Johnson (1973, Braves) for the most homers by a second baseman in a single season in AL/NL history. His timing couldn't be any better, given the Blue Jays are two games back of the Yankees and Red Sox in the AL Wild Card race.www.mlb.com
Comments / 0