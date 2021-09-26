Essay/Donald Melville: Commander-in-chief makes lemons of lemonade

If you’ve taken the “oath of enlistment,” as is required of all enlistees (the bulwark of America’s armed forces), quite possibly you’ve been paying closer attention to the Office of Commander-in-Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States. I know I have. In part, because the office holds “enormous security implications”; in part, because the oath to “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic ...” bears no mention of an expiration date. So, technically, all enlistees, active or inactive, are wedded to the office, ad infinitum, bound by oath to “bear true faith and allegiance to the same ... obey the orders of the president of the United States ... So help me God.” But in light of America’s pathetic abandonment of Afghan men, women and children, I’m not feeling the wedded bliss.