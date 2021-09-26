CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Football: Riverhead rings victory bell on homecoming day

By Write the Editor
Riverhead News-Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sound is like music to a Riverhead High School football player’s ears. After every Riverhead win, the Blue Waves ring the victory bell outside Pulaski Street Elementary School once for each point they scored in that game. It’s a tradition that goes way back. The bell was built in 1899 and christened in 1942, but rust and decay put a halt to its use in the 1950s until the tradition was resurrected for a homecoming win in September 2001, according to Newsday.

