Interim head coach Donte Williams has been on the job for less than a week and he already has an exciting, coming from behind win on his resume. The Trojans fell behind 14-0 on the Palouse to Washington State. USC's starting quarterback was on the bench after getting injured on the very first series of the game, the defense didn't seem to have an answer for the Cougars passing game, true freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart was turning the ball over and the Trojans ground game was nonexistent.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO