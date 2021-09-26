CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Why won’t Skyrim die?

By Andrew Kersley
Wired UK
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m sitting in a tavern in Markarth on the brink of a total breakdown. The year is 2011, Skyrim has just been released, and I have spent what feels like hours desperately trying to leave the Silver-Blood Inn, but every time I touch the doors to leave my game crashes. At the time, the idea that this game would go on to become one of the biggest of all time seemed about as likely as me ever escaping my stony Kafkaesque tomb. But once those early bugs were patched, Skyrim rightly became an instant sensation, becoming one of the best-selling games of the year and the winner of dozens of awards.

www.wired.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Industria Devs on Why Game Won’t Be AAA: ‘We Can’t Deliver That’

Industria is an FPS that features an eerie vibe, giving its players an abandoned city to explore, plenty of Cold War era weapons for shooting deadly robots, and the graphical polish to be at par with some of today’s big budget titles. However, Bleakmill is upfront with their fans, admitting that their game will be nowhere near the scale and length of their bigger, more popular rivals.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Skyrim' Player Stabbed By Own Son Proves Poison Knives Aren't Toys

The saying "never work with children or animals" applies to Skyrim too, as this poor player was stabbed by their child after giving them a Daedric dagger. One could contend with the fact that a child probably shouldn't be flinging a dagger hither and thither. However, Tamriel is a tough place, and the sooner they start, the sooner they are able to fend off bandits and giant attacks. And, the whippersnappers should earn their keep. These cheese wheels on the table don't appear by magic (YMMV).
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Why Starfield won’t be Fallout in space

After years of anticipation, speculation, and a few leaks, at E3 2021, Xbox and Bethesda finally confirmed what gamers around the world had been waiting to hear. Starfield, the next big RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, had a release date. And while its November 11, 2022 launch was almost 18 months away, the newly released teaser trailer, giving us the first look at the world of Starfield, only further stoked the excitement of fans.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Player Games#Video Game#Online Games#Horse#The Silver Blood Inn#Nintendo Switch#Vr
NME

PlayStation introduces free game trials for first-party titles, with a catch

Sony has introduced game trials, where select first-party titles are available for a free trial period, but the way the trials work requires a word of warning. PS5 titles are what the offer focuses on as explained in a PlayStation email sent out yesterday (October 1). For now, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure are the only titles that are part of the game trials, with them playable until October 28.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming – the latter of which you’re reading right now. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch,...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘A Boy And His Blob’ is out for the Nintendo Switch this autumn

Indie darling, A Boy And His Blob is making its way to the Nintendo Switch, 12 years after it first launched for the Nintendo Wii. A Boy And His Blob follows a young boy as he works with his friend, an alien blob-like creature that possesses powerful shape-shifting abilities. It’s all in an effort to free the land of Blobolonia from an evil emperor. To make it extra quirky, the game’s shape-shifting abilities are activated by eating jelly beans.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Nintendo
The Independent

How to play the Halo Infinite beta on Xbox this weekend

After a lengthy delay, the Halo Infinite release date is just around the corner. Developed by 343 Industries and released by Xbox Game Studios, the newest entry into the Halo franchise was originally supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series S and Series X in November 2020.Before the full game arrives in December, however, Xbox players will have access to a full open beta or “flight” from 1 October – 4 October. Following previously closed and invite-only flight tests, this limited time beta is open to everyone.Here’s what you need to know.How to play the Halo Infinite beta on...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

10 Best Gaming Headsets for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s not always easy to achieve that immersive gaming experience, and it can get frustrating if you’ve been spending lots of time at home but can’t find the right items to make your gaming area pop. Crafting the best gaming experience can be as simple (and complicated) as narrowing down the perfect pair of headphones. If you’re a marathon gamer, investing in the right...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Get a full year of PlayStation Plus for only $37

Anyone who owns a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 should consider becoming a PlayStation Plus subscriber — it’s one of the best deals in gaming, after all. Thankfully, if you’re not currently a subscriber or want to extend your membership, you can pick up a year of PS Plus at Eneba for $37 by using promo code VergePSPLUS at checkout. Once subscribed, you’ll be able to take advantage of a variety of perks, including 100GB of cloud storage, online multiplayer, exclusive member discounts, and free monthly titles. If you own a PS5, you’ll also be able to play select PS4 games like God of War and The Last of Us through the PS Plus Collection. Our Verge-exclusive deal is only valid through October 3rd, however, so you’ll want to hustle.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Shiny Pokemon GO watch weekend: Secrets of the Jungle

Starting at 10AM (local time) on the 1st of October (Friday), Pokemon GO gets a big switch of Pokemon. There’ll be a Pokemon GO Secrets of the Jungle Event starting then at the same time as a brand new movie on Netflix. This event will celebrate the release of the movie (also called Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle) with the … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Shiny Pokemon GO October: All the Halloween 2021 can handle

Today we’re taking a broad look at what’s set to be available in Pokemon GO in the month of October in the year 2021. This all begins in just a few hours after this article is set to go live, and it’s basically ready to roll in a non-stop update cycle throughout the month. This is the most exciting month … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Influencers but no fans as Tokyo Game Show goes semi-virtual

The Tokyo Game Show welcomed back influencers and media as it opened Thursday, but fans were only allowed virtual access to the top games confab. The exhibition showcases Japanese video games and was regularly thronged by more than 250,000 people a year pre-pandemic, but last year it was held entirely online. While many major game shows maintained the virtual format this year, TGS is welcoming media and influencers such as Take, a Japanese YouTuber who was at the event to make content for his 180,000 subscribers. "Seeing the images and getting the latest information is great, but the real essence of video games is playing them, controller in hand," he told AFP.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Paradox Interactive cancels “several unannounced games”

Paradox Interactive has cancelled multiple unannounced games, with CEO Fredrik Wester explaining that the company is moving to focus on “projects with the highest potential”. In a statement released by Paradox Interactive yesterday (September 30), the publisher has revealed that it has “decided to discontinue the development of several unannounced...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy