The Flames will face a few milestones in their week 4 game vs Syracuse. The ‘Cuse will be the first Power 5 team Liberty will face this season. This will be the first week that Liberty will be playing a team with a winning record (with at least one of those wins being against an FBS opponent). Finally, this will be the first week the Flames play on a major ESPN network. Liberty is favored in this P5 road matchup, but the Flames can’t overlook Syracuse who are off to their best start since 2018 and currently sit at 2-1 on the season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO