It is with great pleasure that I get to announce our return to the road,' Danny Carey said. Tool is back on tour in 2022 and tickets for all dates and cities are on-sale now. See the schedule and get your set of Tool 2022 Tickets today! These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.'

