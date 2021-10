STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State football team will have its first test of Big 12 football in 2021 when the Pokes play host to No. 25 Kansas State on Saturday. Both teams are 3-0 entering conference play. After last season's 20-18 victory in Manhattan, the Cowboys have won two-in-a-row against the Wildcats, but it's been a fairly even series recently with four of the past six meeting between the teams have been decided by one score or less.

