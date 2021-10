The 7th annual Silicon Valley Asian Pacific Film Festival truly kicks off this Friday with a screening of the 2021 martial arts film The Paper Tigers, along with a Q&A with director Bao Tran. The heartfelt action dramedy follows “the Three Tigers,” three former kung fu prodigies now washed up on the shores of middle age. When the man who trained them dies a mysterious death, the three combat work schedules and love-handles as they return to their fighting roots to avenge their former master. Ticket includes a dinner and thank you gift.

SUNNYVALE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO