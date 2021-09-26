BET’s Hip-Hop Awards 2021 “I AM Hip-Hop” Honoree: Nelly

After Fat Joe and Ja Rule squared off in a Verzuz battle Tuesday night, two more hip-hop legends got into the mix, but in a very different way. While Joe and Ja went back and forth and brought out guests like Remy Ma, Ashanti and Nelly to back them up, Atlanta rapper, producer and label executive Jermaine Dupri took to Twitter to let Diddy know two things: first, Dupri let Diddy (and the world) know that he was in front of Madison Square Garden and second, that if Diddy wanted to take Dupri in a Verzuz battle, he was going to have to do some training first.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO