BET’s Hip-Hop Awards 2021 “I AM Hip-Hop” Honoree: Nelly

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBET announced DOUBLE DIAMOND SELLING SUPERSTAR rapper and entrepreneur Nelly as the “BET Hip Hop Awards” recipient of the 2021 “I Am Hip Hop” Award. From chart-topping hits that include “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma” (feat. Kelly Rowland), “Country Grammar,” “Ride Wit Me,” and “Cruise” (with Florida Georgia Line), to his popular fashion line Apple Bottoms, to starring in the hit series Real Husbands of Hollywood, and his own reality show Nellyville, the charismatic, multi-platinum music icon will be celebrated for his massive contributions to music and the culture at large. The “BET Hip Hop Awards” premieres Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

Complex

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees Announced: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, and More

BET just announced the nominees for the 16th annual BET Hip Hop Awards ahead of the ceremony next month. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominations for this year’s Hip Hop Awards, with nine nods each. What’s particularly impressive about Cardi’s list of nods this year is that she hasn’t even dropped or a mixtape or studio album, riding high off the success of her collaboration with Meg, “WAP.” Megan similarly dominated at the 2021 BET Awards earlier this year, having dropped both Good News and Suga in 2020.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Latto At BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2021 “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” is heating up with a newly announced lineup of presenters and performers. Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, and Isaiah Rashad are set to perform and blaze the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre stage. Hip Hop powerhouses Trina, Jermaine Dupri, and Remy Ma, alongside R&B superstar Tank, are slated to present. Rap legend Big Daddy Kane joins for a special tribute to the late Biz Markie. Additionally, comedians, actors, hosts of the “85 South Show” podcast, and stars of “Wild N’ Out” – comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean) return as co-hosts of the annual show premiering Tuesday, October 5, at 9 PM ET/PT.
Summer Walker Couldn't Attend BET Hip Hop Awards "Due To COVID Restrictions"

As much as she would love to be enjoying the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards with a few of her famous friends, Summer Walker was forced to sit this one out. The singer has quite the busy schedule between balancing motherhood, her new romance, and her career, and on Friday (October 1), Summer shared why she had to ditch this year's award show.
DJ Akademiks Speaks On BET Hip-Hop Awards Snub, 6ix9ine, & His New Podcast "Off The Record"

DJ Akademiks is etched into hip-hop culture, whether you love him or hate him. He's one of the most tuned-in, well-connected, and diligent hip-hop content forces on the internet, keeping millions of people updated on the latest trends, music releases, and much more on his popular Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch networks. He's known as a go-to source for news on your favorite rappers, and whenever he goes live on Twitch, you know that it will be an entertaining watch. Now, he's pivoting into the world of podcasting, and it's already proven to be a tremendous success.
Big Daddy Kane Tasked To Outdo The Emmys With 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Biz Markie Tribute

The late Biz Markie was honored at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards earlier this month with a star-studded performance of his iconic hit “Just A Friend.” Now, fellow Juice Crew member Big Daddy Kane has been tasked with bringing a similar energy to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. According to a press release, Kane is expected to do a special tribute for the “Clown Prince of Hip Hop” during the ceremony.
Hip-Hop Makes the World Go Round

In 1994, the Notorious B.I.G boasted about hip-hop’s longevity on his classic record “Juicy,” rapping, “You never thought that hip-hop would take it this far.” Now more than 20 years later, it’s safe to assume the Brooklyn poet may not have predicted how much ground hip-hop would cover. As the dominant musical genre and cultural force, hip-hop touches every corner of the globe and its influence spans generations, which is why paying respect to all it’s done and continues to do is paramount.
Nick Cannon Wears Crocs and a Bathrobe on the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

Nick Cannon certainly made a fashion statement on the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet. What the statement is, however, isn't entirely clear. The Wild 'N Out star pulled up to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on Friday, Oct. 1 in what appeared to be golden armor, boxers and a bathrobe. He accessorized the look with festive socks, mismatching Crocs and a gold bowl, which covered his red locs.
Jermaine Dupri Responds To Diddy's "Your Arms Too Short" Verzuz Jab

After Fat Joe and Ja Rule squared off in a Verzuz battle Tuesday night, two more hip-hop legends got into the mix, but in a very different way. While Joe and Ja went back and forth and brought out guests like Remy Ma, Ashanti and Nelly to back them up, Atlanta rapper, producer and label executive Jermaine Dupri took to Twitter to let Diddy know two things: first, Dupri let Diddy (and the world) know that he was in front of Madison Square Garden and second, that if Diddy wanted to take Dupri in a Verzuz battle, he was going to have to do some training first.
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop' Raised Lil Scrappy's Net Worth Quite a Bit

Some fans of Lil Scrappy started following him after the release of his first song “Money in the Bank" which was released in 2006 as part of his "Bred 2 Die Born 2 Live" album. His biggest song today is called “Some Cut" which he’s featured on with another rapper named Trillville. Aside from rap music, Lil Scrappy has also entered into the record-producing game to up the ante on his income.
Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performers announced, and it’s going to be a hip-hop extravaganza

The 2022 Super Bowl is still months away, but on September 30, Pepsi, the NFL and RocNation have announced the headliners for the halftime show, and it’s a who’s-who of hip-hop history: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. As Pepsi’s announcement tweet points out (see it below), those five artists account for 43 Grammy Awards and 19 chart-topping albums on the Billboard 200. they span the last three decades of hip-hop music history. This isn’t the first time rap has been featured on America’s most-watched night of television: past shows have included Queen Latifah (1998), P....
BET Bringing Back ‘Rap City’ For One Night Only As Part of ‘2021 BET Hip Hop Awards’

Get those bars up rappers. BET’s iconic Hip-Hop show, Rap City, is coming back for one night only. Thursday (Sept. 30), BET announced Rap City 21, a special edition of the network’s longest-running rap series, will air ahead of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday (Oct.5) and is being billed “as a celebration of the network’s commitment to the culture’s past, present, and future.”
Blue Ivy Carter Made History At The VMAs

Blue Ivy Carter has once again made history, this time at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday, the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z won the best cinematography award for her part in her mom’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl,” making her the youngest winner in VMAs history.
Beyoncé Rocks Flared Jeans In Sweet New PDA Photos With Husband Jay-Z

Hello from the Carters! Beyoncé stuns in stylish flared jeans in new smiley photos with husband Jay-Z. Good evening from the Carters. Beyoncé shared sweet new snapshots with Jay-Z on Instagram. The “Mood 4 Eva” singer, 40, and her rapper husband, real name Shawn Carter, 51, are all smiles as they wrap one hand around each other in the photos shared on Wednesday, Sept. 8 that appear to have been taken on a boat.
Chloe x Halle Bring Sisterly Love to Met Gala 2021

The 23-year-old singer and actress arrives in a flowy white ensemble alongside her sister Halle for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. Chloe x Halle showed off two different styles while both wearing designer Rodarte to the event.
Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
