Tulsa, OK

Few mask opt-outs at TPS, Union amid school district recommendations

By Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton
Tulsa World
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe five school districts in the immediate Tulsa metro area with mask requirements are seeing some variation among their opt-out rates. Since Labor Day, school leaders at Glenpool, Jenks, Union, Tulsa and Claremore have all implemented mask requirements for staff and students. In accordance with a temporary injunction granted by Oklahoma County District Court Judge Natalie Mai, all five districts allow parents to request in writing that their children be exempted from the mask requirement due to medical concerns, religious beliefs or strongly held personal convictions.

