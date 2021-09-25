Learn About CA’s 1970s Migrant Workers w/ Author Jamie Cortez (SF)

Jamie Cortez discusses his first collection of short stories, Gordo, set in migrant workers camp near Watsonville, California, in the 1970s. Cortez is a a writer and visual artist based in Northern California who uses humor and tragedy to tell stories of resilient survivors on the margins of the economy, the law and social acceptability. Yosimar Reyes is a nationally-acclaimed Poet and Public Speaker. Born in Guerrero, Mexico, and raised in Eastside San Jose, Reyes explores the themes of migration and sexuality in his work.