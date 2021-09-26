CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Money $ense': Company stock and your retirement srategy

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne investment option sometimes seen inside a qualified employer retirement plan, such as a 401(k), is company stock. This can be a great benefit that you can purchase. Other opportunities for obtaining company stock include stock options or stock bonuses. Another option is purchasing stock through an employee stock purchase plan (ESPP), which is a plan that typically sells employer stock at some kind of discount and holds the shares in a taxable account.

