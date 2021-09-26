'Money $ense': Company stock and your retirement srategy

One of the most important steps in planning for retirement is to estimate how much income you’ll need to cover your expenses when you retire. We call the point where your sources of retirement income are large enough to cover your expenses "financial independence." Once you reach this point, going to work every day becomes a choice instead of a need. The goal of a good retirement savings plan should be for you to achieve financial independence. To know when you’ve reached financial independence, you need to know how much you will spend in retirement.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO