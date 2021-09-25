CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sci-Fi September: Adult Book Club “The Space Between Worlds”

funcheap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re invited to a fun, informal evening discussing The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson, a page-turning science fiction novel featuring multiverse travel. The first 10 people to register and commit to attending the book discussion will receive a free paperback copy of The Space Between Worlds, generously provided by the Friends of the Mountain View Library. You will receive an email with more information about how to pick up your book after registering.

sf.funcheap.com

