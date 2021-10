Cherry Bullet's Yuju will be making her major broadcasting station acting debut soon!. Yuju will be greeting viewers on the small-screen as the character Gong Joo Ah in KBS 1TV's new daily drama series, 'National Wife'. The story centers around a woman who believes that one's quality of life is determined by the house that she lives in. She finally ends up living in the home of her dreams, a luxurious home located in Gangnam, but eventually comes to realize that a home is only a home because of the family who lives in it.

