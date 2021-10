The Portland Timbers’ current three-game homestand concludes on Saturday night when Real Salt Lake comes to the Rose City for the final time this season. After a match last week against LAFC in which the stakes for playoff positioning were high for the Timbers, they have a match of a similar magnitude on Saturday. RSL trails Portland in the standings by only a point and if Portland wants to cement its status as a contender in the West, it’s a key game to reinforce its positioning in the standings.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO