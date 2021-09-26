Two people were displaced and two businesses destroyed by fire in Stamford
STAMFORD — One firefighter was injured, two individuals were displaced, and two businesses were destroyed by a fire that broke out on Belltown Road Saturday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m. on Saturday firefighters from the Belltown Volunteer Fire Department and Stamford Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls reporting heavy smoke and fire coming from the building at 18 Belltown Road, according to Belltown Assistant Fire Chief Nick Didelot.www.stamfordadvocate.com
