Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Thursday, Sept. 30

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
 6 days ago

Best bet: CONSTITUTIONALRAGE (9) Best value: AWESOMENEWYEAR (1) FIRST: Awesomenewyear tallied solid late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last at Parx; ready for prime time. Heart of God was second to a next-out winner last time; dangerous. Wicked Amber could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues. SECOND:...

