Film Courage: What have you found is the best way to make money as a filmmaker?. Ryan Harriss, Filmmaker: I think that’s a tough question. It’s important that obviously a lot of people forget that with filmmaking you have to pay people for what they do because there’s the thing in Los Angeles I’ve noticed a lot is people tend to use exposure as currency. I think that becomes Oh, well you’re going to get so much exposure if you do this for free and I think a lot of people try and get freebies from people but I think making money as a filmmaker is something that I don’t think ever gets easier. I always have to take side jobs, editing jobs or jobs on set and stuff like that. For example, I worked in a rental house and whatever you can do that’s going to pay your bills that gets you the closest to filmmaking and movie making is just as important.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO