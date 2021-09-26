CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

Fewer referees are in Northern New Mexico, impacting games

By James Barron jbarron@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time when Greg Sandoval wouldn’t have flinched at officiating five football games in a seven day stretch. Sandoval, a football official for 20 years, is one of 24 referees at the disposal of Stephen Aragon, the northeast region football assignor for the New Mexico Officials Association. The low number of officials has led Aragon to juggle referee crews and football schedules from the varsity to middle school in order to staff games in a region that stretches from Santa Fe to Tierra Amarilla and from Clayton to Santa Rosa. For some officials, traveling to a game in Tierra Amarilla, Raton or Clayton can mean taking nine hours out of their day to officiate.

