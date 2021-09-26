CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alibaba dumping Chinese media company's shares

milwaukeesun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], September 26 (ANI): Of late China's big tech firms like Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu are facing problems under growing pressure from Beijing's campaign to rein in their power and influence. Owing to the clampdown, Alibaba is dumping its shares in one of China's largest TV broadcasters just months...

www.milwaukeesun.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Hongkongers spray Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s portrait black at protest in democratic Taiwan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Hong Kong pro-democracy activists marked China’s Oct. 1 National Day on Friday with protests in Taiwan against oppressive behavior by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and warnings of its ongoing attempts to infiltrate the democratic island’s media and political life.
PROTESTS
mining.com

India snags cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports

India is buying Australian coal that’s been stranded inside China for months, according to people who have made the purchases, spotlighting how geopolitics is complicating Beijing’s battle against an energy supply crisis. The fuel is being bought at a $12 to $15 a ton discount to fresh shipments from Australia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

China sends 38 fighter planes toward Taiwan on National Day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China sent 38 fighter jets toward self-ruled Taiwan in the largest display of force this year on China’s National Day. The People’s Liberation Army flew 25 fighter jets Friday in the first maneuver, then sent an additional 13 planes that night. Taiwan deployed air patrol forces in response and tracked the Chinese aircraft on its air defense systems, the island’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.
POLITICS
CNN

It's official. China's manufacturing industry is in trouble

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Factories in China are struggling at a time when the world's second largest economy has to contend with yet another concern: a growing power supply crunch. A government survey of manufacturing activity released Thursday fell to 49.6 in September, down from 50.1 in August. Any...
ECONOMY
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Record 38 Chinese jets enter Taiwan defence zone on National Day

A record 38 Chinese military jets crossed into Taiwan's defence zone as Beijing marked the founding of the People's Republic of China, Taipei said on Saturday. The show of force on China's National Day on Friday near the self-ruled democratic island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory, came in the same week it accused Britain of sending a warship into the Taiwan Strait with "evil intentions". Taiwan's defence ministry said it scrambled its aircraft to broadcast warnings after 22 fighters, two bombers and one anti-submarine aircraft entered the island's southwest Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Friday. A second batch of 13 jets crossed into Taiwan's ADIZ later on Friday, in a rare night incursion, bringing the total to a record 38, according to the ministry.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

China asks for cooperation from Japan for Beijing Games

Beijing [China], September 30 (ANI): China on Thursday asked for cooperation from Japan to safely host the upcoming Beijing Games amid COVID-19. "Japan has just successfully hosted the Tokyo Olympics" without spectators at almost all venues, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. "China gave strong support to the Tokyo Olympics, so we hope we will receive the understanding and support of Japan."Hua's remarks come a day after a decision was made that no spectators from overseas can attend them amid the pandemic, Kyodo News reported.
SPORTS
AFP

Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion

Taiwan accused Beijing of bullying and damaging regional peace Saturday after Chinese fighter jets and bombers made their largest-ever incursion into the island's air defence zone. "China has been bellicose and damaging regional peace while engaging in many bullying acts," Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters Saturday.
MILITARY
AFP

Foreign businesses in China rattled by 'hostage diplomacy'

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's return from Canada this week was lauded as a diplomatic triumph in China, but the celebrations left a bad taste for the expat business community, already rattled by the threat of "hostage diplomacy". Even Western diplomats -- especially from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Britain and the United States -- are reluctant to return to China without full immunity.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China's high-end military technology touted at biggest air show

ZHUHAI, China, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China put on an extravagant display of once-secret high-end military technology at its largest air show this week, while broadcasting its growing ambitions in space exploration and for self-sufficiency in commercial aircraft. Pandemic-related travel restrictions meant Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai...
INDIA
AFP

China urges banks to avoid housing speculation to curb Evergrande risk

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".
REAL ESTATE

